 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RUE

RUE

RUE

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News