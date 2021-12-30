S.C. group purchases 216 acres in Davidson

A South Carolina commercial real-estate group has spent $3.12 million to buy four tracts representing a combined 215.88 acres in Davidson County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The properties are listed off Union Grove Road.

The buyer is listed as Palmetto Land Investments LLC of Irmo, S.C.

The seller of the 156.11-acre tract that was sold for$2.25 million was Robana Properties LLC of Lexington.

The seller of the 35.56-acre tract that sold for $516,000 were Dan and Mary Elizabeth Hege.

The seller of the 24.21-acre tract that sold for $351,500 were Len and Bonnie Hege.

