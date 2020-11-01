S. Carolina tribe gives casino plan to N. Carolina governor

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has received a proposal from a South Carolina-based Native American tribe on how it would like to operate a casino in Cleveland County.

Cooper spokesperson Ford Porter confirmed Friday by email that the governor's office had received the draft from the Catawba Indian Nation, which has plans for a casino and resort on land in Kings Mountain.

Porter didn't address additional questions asked Friday about the proposal, the existence of which was first reported by WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

Porter told the station that the proposal wasn't a public record, citing a state law exempting documents dealing with legal proceedings.

Any proposal, if hammered out, would ultimately turn into a gambling compact that lays out what games would be offered and what revenues the state would receive. A governor is usually tasked with working out such agreements.

Porter said a final compact will be made public and need approval from an agency within the U.S. Department of Interior, which also traditionally seeks public input.