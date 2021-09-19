Sack specialists Reddick and Burns have everything but a nickname for 2-0 Panthers

“In all honesty, the defense had a very dominant performance for the second week in a row,” Burns said after this one.

Burns and Reddick do lack one thing, though: A nickname.

Greene and Lathon christened themselves “Salt and Pepper” early on, and it stuck. I’m not sure what Reddick and Burns should call themselves: R&B, maybe? Or maybe not. I’m sure there are some more creative options right now that would look good on a T-shirt.

But somebody’s going to need to bestow a nickname on these two if they keep playing like this. Burns was already a fine player, but he’s headed toward his first double-digit sack year. Burns is seeing fewer double-teams since Reddick has arrived, straight off a 12.5-sack year at Arizona.

“We have great rushers on the field,” Burns said. “They take a lot of that attention away from me most of the time. And when I can depend on somebody else to get pressure, it messes up their protection.”

The Panthers rattled New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston, who could only get his team to six first downs (the fewest ever in the Sean Payton era) and threw two interceptions.