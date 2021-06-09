 Skip to main content
Sade Ross, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy
Sade Ross, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy

Sade Ross - WSPA.jpg

Sade Ross

To the greatest class, look how far we’ve come.

I remember being excited for the first day of middle school, feeling like I made it so far. Then there was eighth-grade graduation; we finally reached the milestone we’d been so excited for.

Now here we are, finishing high school.

Getting ready to open a new chapter in our lives. Applying all of the lessons we’ve learned throughout this school year and past years, to our lives now.

This year has probably been the hardest for me and I know for others as well. Surviving the pandemic, having moments that we were unmotivated and being overwhelmed with the circumstances we came across. We’ve reached the end but also the beginning of something new.

Everyone in this class has a bright future ahead of them, no matter where your life may lead you after we cross the stage.

Most of us are going to college and universities far and wide. Some of us have other plans with different goals and a different vision, but in the end, we’re all striving for success. We’re all trying to make something great out of ourselves in the future. All while trying to make our families and communities proud.

Know that they are proud of all of the accomplishments we’ve achieved through all the challenges we’ve faced, this year alone. As alumni of WSPA, we will continue to follow those before us that have found the road to success.

Sade Ross, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy senior class representative

