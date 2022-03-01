 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Academy Grad is Marketing Coordinator for Innovation Quarter
Abrea Armstrong

After graduating from Salem Academy in 2009, Abrea Armstrong headed off to St. John’s University in Queens, New York, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish language and literature.

She stayed in New York City for a couple of years but returned to Winston-Salem when she got a fellowship to attend the Master’s in Management program at the Wake Forest School of Business. With its emphasis on collaborative, creativity and integrity, this program was the perfect fit for Armstrong.

She spent the last several years as a marketing coordinator for Innovation Quarter helping engage the “IQ” with the community and beyond. In 2020 she started a business called 91-2-Infinity, which is a personal as well as business marketing and branding consulting company.

Just recently she become editor and director of communications for Activest, which strives to be a voice for fiscal justice, which is the intersectional approach to fiscal health and racial justice.

Since graduating from the Academy, Armstrong has stayed very involved with the school. She has been invited numerous times to speak to students and alumnae and is on the 250th Anniversary Steering Committee.

“Salem Academy was a very important part of my life,” Armstrong says. “My best friends are all Salem Sisters, and I’ve got my class ring on at this very moment. Some of my fondest memories are from my time at Salem. My experience at Salem is very much a reflection of the woman I am becoming, and I am so thankful for my time there.”

