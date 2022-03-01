 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem College Alum was First College Grad in Her Family
0 Comments

Salem College Alum was First College Grad in Her Family

  • 0

When Justyn Kissam graduated from Salem College in 2014, she was the first person in her immediate family to earn a college degree.

The Winston-Salem native first looked at the school because it was close to home and she could save the cost of student housing. She earned a scholarship, however, that required she live on campus.

“That really allowed me to be immersed in the traditions and atmosphere of the college,” she says. She credits the high academic and social standards of the school with helping her achieve her professional goals.

She’s worked in several historic sites and museums across North Carolina and is currently director of Learning at Kaleideum.

“As a historian, to be part of something larger and so interconnected to the history of where I was born and grew up is amazing,” she says.

“There's this sense and pressure to live up to the work and memory of the sisters that came before us and to always push to do better. It seems like no matter where you go, you will always find a Salem sister and instantly connect with them. It's such a unique experience!”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert