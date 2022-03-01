Salem College Alum was First College Grad in Her Family

When Justyn Kissam graduated from Salem College in 2014, she was the first person in her immediate family to earn a college degree.

The Winston-Salem native first looked at the school because it was close to home and she could save the cost of student housing. She earned a scholarship, however, that required she live on campus.

“That really allowed me to be immersed in the traditions and atmosphere of the college,” she says. She credits the high academic and social standards of the school with helping her achieve her professional goals.

She’s worked in several historic sites and museums across North Carolina and is currently director of Learning at Kaleideum.

“As a historian, to be part of something larger and so interconnected to the history of where I was born and grew up is amazing,” she says.

“There's this sense and pressure to live up to the work and memory of the sisters that came before us and to always push to do better. It seems like no matter where you go, you will always find a Salem sister and instantly connect with them. It's such a unique experience!”