SALEM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE

Established: Family started in the business in 1858, renamed in 2006
What does your business do? We are a full-service funeral home and crematory, which allows our staff and facilities to help families care for their loved ones’ bodies and commemorate the life of the deceased individual. We support families in planning funeral services, memorial services and cremations, as well as assist with burial and cremation insurance for families that are interested in pre-planning their arrangements.
How has it changed through the years? Since A.C. Vogler established his funeral home on Main Street in Salem, it is safe to say there is hardly a corner of the business that has not experienced change, particularly with the introduction of new, cutting edge technologies.
Prior to the Civil War, families often cared for their own loved ones, but with the Civil War, many families requested the bodies of their loved ones be returned home, which, in turn, encouraged the practice of embalming to become more mainstream because it enabled bodies to safely travel longer distances.
By the 1900s, our staff and undertakers became not just tradesmen building coffins, but licensed professionals trained as keepers of public health. They provided the first horse-drawn ambulance and emergency services in the community. They introduced the first motor hearse in 1913.
The staff has continued to adapt to changing cultural and environmental movements and societal norms, with the most recent occurring in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic found its way to our community, the use of technology, specifically e-signatures, created a new approach for families to plan for cremations. We have since launched online programs and services, which allow families to plan for their loved one from the comforts of their own homes. It has been a challenging and immensely rewarding opportunity to serve our families during this unprecedented time.
What is the secret to its longevity? In a business like the funeral industry, the incredible loyalty, sense of duty, and resilience of our staff is the most critical factor to the company’s longevity.
Just in the past year, our staff has proven they truly care about the families they assist, not least by their willingness to come to work every day with humble, positive attitudes during a pandemic while simultaneously not fully understanding at the time how COVID-19 interacted with the deceased. They understood that this was not just a time of challenge, but perhaps the most important time that they could live their duty of service to the community.
What’s something people would be surprised to know about your business? When A.C. Vogler started in the business, he began as a furniture maker, specifically cabinets. After the Civil War, he transitioned the business into a funeral home only after he flipped a coin to make the decision to either continue as a cabinet maker or establish the Vogler’s family funeral home.
Locations:
• 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem
• 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem
Web site: SalemFH.com
Phone: 336-722-6122