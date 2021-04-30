SALEM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE

The staff has continued to adapt to changing cultural and environmental movements and societal norms, with the most recent occurring in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic found its way to our community, the use of technology, specifically e-signatures, created a new approach for families to plan for cremations. We have since launched online programs and services, which allow families to plan for their loved one from the comforts of their own homes. It has been a challenging and immensely rewarding opportunity to serve our families during this unprecedented time.

What is the secret to its longevity? In a business like the funeral industry, the incredible loyalty, sense of duty, and resilience of our staff is the most critical factor to the company’s longevity.

Just in the past year, our staff has proven they truly care about the families they assist, not least by their willingness to come to work every day with humble, positive attitudes during a pandemic while simultaneously not fully understanding at the time how COVID-19 interacted with the deceased. They understood that this was not just a time of challenge, but perhaps the most important time that they could live their duty of service to the community.