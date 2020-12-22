Same-sex weddings not allowed, Winston-Salem venue tells couple

A same sex-couple say they were turned away from a Winston-Salem wedding venue because the site will not host same-sex ceremonies.

Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May said they are looking for a place to get married in October 2022. Mayfield saw The Warehouse on Ivy, a wedding venue and events center at 1245 Ivy Ave. in Winston-Salem, as she was browsing the Wedding Wire website.

Mayfield followed up with an email to Daniel Stanley, a representative of The Warehouse on Ivy.

In her email on Thursday, Mayfield wrote she was planning a late 2022 wedding, and she wanted information on The Warehouse such as capacity and pricing.

"My partner and I are really interested in this venue and would love to come tour if that's possible," Mayfield wrote to Stanley.

Stanley later asked Mayfield for the groom's name.

In her reply email on Friday, Mayfield wrote to Stanley that, "The other bride's name is Brianna May."

The response: "As we would love to have you at our venue, unfortunately we do not host same sex marriage ceremonies. We do appreciate you considering us."

Mayfield and May said they were shocked when they read Stanley's last email.