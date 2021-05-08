SANDY
Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.
A Forsyth County man has won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery, state officials say.
Prosecutors can pursue death penalty against Winston-Salem man in 2019 fatal shooting of Glenn High student
Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of killing a Glenn High School student. A prosecutor said Wednesday that even after determining that Jumil Robertson was not a rival gang member, he told others that he was going to start shooting anyway.
Police found a man’s body inside the burned home at 526 Lockland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
A man was shot in the chest Sunday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police say a Winston-Salem man survived a gunshot to the face Tuesday afternoon.
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.
Kermit Myers sprang into action after he heard the child's mother scream.
Demonstrators in downtown Winston-Salem call for end to state-sanctioned violence against Black people
Demonstrators gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center on North Chestnut Street and then marched around the Forsyth County Jail. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.