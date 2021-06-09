 Skip to main content
Savannah Nelson, Walkertown High
Dear Class of 2021,If I had to pick one word to describe the Class of 2021, it would be resilient.

We have been dreaming of our senior year and all the events that come along with it since freshman year. Due to the circumstances of this year, the majority of those events were put on hold or held in a very different fashion than previous years. However, we persevered.

We made the best out of what we were able to do. These past four years have not been easy, but we did it.

Our strong will and determination through countless Zoom calls and endless exams have gotten us to where we are now. We are also here thanks to the help of our teachers and parents. Additionally, the support from our classmates is what kept us motivated throughout this journey.

May we never forget all the fun times at football and basketball games with good friends we made along this journey. As this next chapter of our lives is getting ready to begin, I wish you all luck on your future endeavors.

As a famous man once said, “Kid, you’ll move mountains”—Dr. Seuss. And that, indeed, you all will.

Sincerely,

Savannah Nelson, Walkertown High School senior class president

