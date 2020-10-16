SC Dems file ethics complaint in Graham fundraising comments

"I don't know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap — LindseyGraham.com — a little bit goes a long way," Graham said. "I feel really good about my campaign."

Graham's campaign deferred questions about the ethics allegations to his U.S. Senate office, where spokesman Kevin Bishop said Graham was merely responding to reporters' questions.

Bishop also said he was "confident any reasonable person will see that any possible violation was unintentional and does not represent a pattern of behavior."

It's unclear how the committee, headed by U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, would view the complaint. As written in the U.S. Senate's Rules and Standards of Conduct, "Senate Members and staff may not receive or solicit campaign contributions in any federal building."

Much of the regulation goes on to discuss specific prohibitions on how to handle campaign-related contributions that may arrive at a lawmaker's Capitol Hill office, advising Senate employees "to avoid even the appearance of any connection between official Senate activities and the receipt of campaign contributions" — and draw distinct lines between Senate services and any campaign contributions.