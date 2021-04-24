SC juvenile prisons under scrutiny by lawmakers again

“What we’re speaking of today is investing in our young people outside the fence, so they don’t come inside the fence,” McMaster said Wednesday.

On the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Dick Harpootlian decried the agency’s response to the audit.

“I don’t believe the current leadership is adequate, and the governor going out there yesterday and commending him on the job he’s doing is an absolute insult and slap in the face of every child in need out there,” Harpootlian said.

The federal government sued South Carolina over conditions at its juvenile prisons in the 1990s, and the state didn’t convince officials that conditions had improved until 2003.

In recent years, legislators have been critical of the agency since a string of gang-related riots at the main prison in 2015 and 2016 that resulted in fires and property damage. A subsequent 2017 state audit led to the resignation of then-director Sylvia Murray.

Last year, federal investigators found the agency was violating the civil rights of incarcerated youths, from failing to train staff to using “punitive, prolonged” isolation units that left youths confined to small, dark cells for 23 hours a day.

The U.S. Department of Justice then ordered juvenile prison officials to begin making changes in less than two months or face a lawsuit. At the time, Pough promised to improve facility conditions, though he noted those problems had been present since before he took charge.