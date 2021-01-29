SC reports 1st death from inflammatory pediatric syndrome

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials on Friday reported the state's first death from a COVID-19-related illness that affects children and teens.
The 17-year-old from the Upstate region died Wednesday from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.
"It's heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person," said DHEC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. "Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19."
Officials said at least 42 cases of MIS-C have been reported in South Carolina. The rare illness occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus, the health department said.
About 1,600 cases and 26 deaths associated with MIS-C have been identified across the country as of early January, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health experts said the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the state could lead to more MIS-C cases.
The state announced its first confirmed cases of the illness in July. Its symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired. Most children with MIS-C recover, the health department noted.
Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch, an infectious disease pediatrician with Prisma Health, said Friday that the majority of children who get COVID-19 do not have MIS-C. However, she reminded parents that children who may be asymptomatic for COVID-19 could still develop the inflammatory syndrome.
Also Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked the health agency to divert 37,800 surplus doses of the coronavirus vaccine from a federal program aimed at vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff.
Those doses should go to vaccine providers serving the general public, McMaster wrote in a letter to the agency.
The state has set aside 203,400 Moderna doses for nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other congregate care settings. Less than 20% of those doses had been administered by Thursday.
CVS and Walgreens, the two pharmacy partners in the program, have already completed a first pass through the state's long-term care facilities and found that the state will have a surplus of doses left over once the vaccine has been offered to all residents and staff, McMaster wrote. Those doses should be given to the general public right away, not at the end of the program, he added.
Health officials said earlier in the day that they were launching a new COVID-19 vaccine information line, with 240 phone operators available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Operators will answer questions about the vaccine and help people find contact information for vaccine providers.
"Many in South Carolina don't have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential," said Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health, in a statement. People can reach the information line at 1-866-365-8110.