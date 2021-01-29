SC reports 1st death from inflammatory pediatric syndrome

Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch, an infectious disease pediatrician with Prisma Health, said Friday that the majority of children who get COVID-19 do not have MIS-C. However, she reminded parents that children who may be asymptomatic for COVID-19 could still develop the inflammatory syndrome.

Also Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked the health agency to divert 37,800 surplus doses of the coronavirus vaccine from a federal program aimed at vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff.

Those doses should go to vaccine providers serving the general public, McMaster wrote in a letter to the agency.

The state has set aside 203,400 Moderna doses for nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other congregate care settings. Less than 20% of those doses had been administered by Thursday.

CVS and Walgreens, the two pharmacy partners in the program, have already completed a first pass through the state's long-term care facilities and found that the state will have a surplus of doses left over once the vaccine has been offered to all residents and staff, McMaster wrote. Those doses should be given to the general public right away, not at the end of the program, he added.