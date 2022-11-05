Scandiacus

Tags
Enforcement of a 15-year-old requiring something called a 'backflow prevention device' has created confusion and dread for up to 25,000 local homeowners.
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clea…
For those of a certain age, if a child (or grandchild) went through one particular rite of teen passage — sitting for a school portrait with a…
Just as future Interstate 74 gets ready to open along another segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, there’s now a push to have U.S. 4…
A female inmate who died in the Stokes County Jail on Monday has been identified.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery plans to plead guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethe…
One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Kernersville, authorities said.
The Demon Deacons won 82-69 thanks to Daivien Williamson's 25 points
Officials with downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter are trying to thread an economic needle in their attempt to jump-start Phase II of …
Avid triathlete competes in Hawaii and Utah completing both races
