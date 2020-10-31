School board is establishing a pattern of changing its mind

"Clearly, we'd like to have a concise message and stick with it. Everyone is looking for the perfect plan," she said. "You have to be flexible and hear the latest issues, the newest concerns and turn on a dime and meet that. People typically associate a change in plans with either poor planning or that we're being flippant, like, 'Ah well, we'll do this now.' And that's just not the case here. We're trying to deal with changing circumstances."

Crowley said she has tried to educate herself on COVID, reading studies and news articles and talking to school officials at districts that have opened schools and teachers. At the meeting earlier this week, she talked about how keeping children out of school may cause them physical and emotional harm and disrupt their education. Those factors aren't as easily measured, but their impact needs to be considered, she said.

According to the board's vote, kindergarten students will return on Nov. 9 and first-graders on Nov. 16. The board will consider how to proceed with the remaining grades at its Nov. 17 meeting.

"We want to be the voice of reason and find common ground while still being conservative when it comes to safety. When you look at putting in a few thousand children out of 52,000 over a period of three weeks, that's a prudent approach," Crowley said.