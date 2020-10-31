School board is establishing a pattern of changing its mind

Last month, parents of pre-kindergarteners and exceptional children thought their children would be returning to the classroom on Oct. 26.
Last week, the start date changed to Nov. 9.
And a few days after that announcement, it was moved to Nov. 2.
The change in plans is emblematic of a school board that has struggled to deliver a consistent message to teachers, students and parents on reopening schools for in-person learning. Each meeting brings a seemingly new set of standards and guidelines.
A sampling:
- On Oct. 1, the board voted 6-3 to roll out a staggered re-entry plan, provided Forsyth County's positivity rate of COVID-19 infections is at 5% or below for 10 days.
- On Oct. 13, Superintendent Angela Hairston said at a board meeting that after discussions with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, the district would instead follow two core metrics recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those metrics are the number of new infections per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and the positivity rate over 14 days in a community. Under those guidelines, schools fall into certain risk-of-transmission zones based on data. Forsyth County's surging COVID numbers put the schools in one of the highest risk zones.
- With 442 pre-k students and 277 exceptional children set to return on Oct. 26, the board's COVID committee decided on Oct. 20 to have the full board vote on delaying the start of school to Nov. 9. A specially called meeting of the full board was then scheduled for Oct. 22, but Hairston canceled that meeting after some board members said they could not attend. She then announced that students would return on Nov. 9 but said the school board could decide at its Oct. 27 to change the date.
- Following a pattern of muddied messaging, that's what the board did. At its regular meeting on Oct. 27, it voted to have pre-K and EC students start on Nov. 2, essentially scrapping the metrics that it had decided would guide reopening.
Board member Leah Crowley's motion to return to school was unexpected, as it disregarded the motion set forth by the COVID committee.
Board member Barbara Burke, a proponent of staying in remote learning, called out the change in plans.
"The phone call to parents said that we'd be delaying the return of pre-K and EC for at least two weeks, and now we're having a totally different conversation," Burke said at the meeting. "And that is not a good look for this board."
Others agreed.
Stuart Egan, a West Forsyth High School teacher, writes about public education in his blog Caffeinated Rage.
A close observer of education politics, Egan criticized the meeting in a blog post he titled, "That Was Absolutely the Most Dysfunctional School Board Meeting Ever Witnessed."
"My main concern is if we are going to return to school and have a plan, we need to have a leadership team that is on the same page and that is transparent with the information they're using, and that last school board meeting shows you that there is not a clear plan in mind," Egan said Friday. "They've changed what they said they are going to do as far as following metrics."
Crowley acknowledged the board could have a more cohesive message, but she also defended some of the board's actions.
"Clearly, we'd like to have a concise message and stick with it. Everyone is looking for the perfect plan," she said. "You have to be flexible and hear the latest issues, the newest concerns and turn on a dime and meet that. People typically associate a change in plans with either poor planning or that we're being flippant, like, 'Ah well, we'll do this now.' And that's just not the case here. We're trying to deal with changing circumstances."
Crowley said she has tried to educate herself on COVID, reading studies and news articles and talking to school officials at districts that have opened schools and teachers. At the meeting earlier this week, she talked about how keeping children out of school may cause them physical and emotional harm and disrupt their education. Those factors aren't as easily measured, but their impact needs to be considered, she said.
According to the board's vote, kindergarten students will return on Nov. 9 and first-graders on Nov. 16. The board will consider how to proceed with the remaining grades at its Nov. 17 meeting.
"We want to be the voice of reason and find common ground while still being conservative when it comes to safety. When you look at putting in a few thousand children out of 52,000 over a period of three weeks, that's a prudent approach," Crowley said.
Elisabeth Motsinger, Burke and Andrea Bramer want the board to follow a data-driven set of guidelines, which would make it clear to the community when schools will open and when they will close. The abrupt shift away from metrics at the last meeting left them exasperated. Burke did not respond to an email for comment.
Bramer, in a text message, said: "At the moment, when science is disregarded for political pandering and putting our children through a science experiment, no comment."
Though the board has changed its mind on what should guide reopening, Motsinger said she, Burke and Bramer have been consistent in their desire to follow metrics.
"I think this thing of constantly changing is hurting morale," Motsinger said. "Parents want to understand what we're doing and not having metrics make that harder for them."
Crowley said one of the best things the district can do moving forward is follow the advice of one area superintendent whose schools are open.
That superintendent told Crowley: "You can't communicate enough. The fear is real for teachers coming back, and you can't over-communicate how many times the building has been cleaned, who's cleaning it. You'd think nobody cares about these details, but they do."
The school district will launch a COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 2 that will include county data as well as the number of cases at individual schools. It will be updated daily at 4 p.m.
Earlier this week, the Journal reported on a pre-K teacher at Caleb's Creek Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19 and was dismayed by how slowly the district began contact tracing, a key part of the district's mitigation strategy that the CDC says will help lower transmission rates.
"It concerns me we didn't (act) quicker to inform the employees that there had been a positive case," Crowley said. "And I don't know why that is."
