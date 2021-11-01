Scott Fowler: Panthers need another QB after Darnold’s concussion, just don’t let it be Cam Newton

But thinking about bringing Newton back is sort of like thinking about getting back together with one of your exes on some lonely late night.

You remember the good times. The way you met. The great road trips. The amazing times you had.

You conveniently forget all the reasons you broke up.

In this case, what happened was that Newton slowed down after the hundreds of hits he took over the years. He never was an incredibly accurate quarterback as a passer, but his athleticism and toughness was so remarkable it papered over many of his flaws. In 2015, he was deservedly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

But it mostly went downhill from there. Carolina has missed the playoffs every year but one after that Super Bowl. And Newton started getting hurt.

When his running ability started to dissipate, Newton became an average NFL quarterback.

People forget that in his final eight starts for Carolina, he went 0-8. He was a compromised player, and his one year in New England was unimpressive (8 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a 7-8 record as a starter). He lost that job to rookie Mac Jones this year, and no one has hired him since. That tells you something.