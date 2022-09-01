Sculptor Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet

Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet played a key role in revitalizing downtown Winston and helping transform it into the City of Arts and Innovation.

She did this by creating murals downtown and founded the cooperative Studios at 625.

She is known lately for her beautiful sculptures.

Originally from New Jersey, DiNapoli-Mylet relocated to Winston-Salem in 1989.

The pandemic gave her time and inspiration to create the Stickits. These three-dimensional figures made from sticks and paper are about 20 inches tall. During the hard times created by the pandemic, she felt there was plenty to “stick it to.” She says the figures allowed her an outlet to get out her struggles during those days.

She also created larger-than-life versions of the Stickits, about 7 feet tall, for a traveling exhibit.

Her Stickits are now displayed at SECCA and Minglewood Farms and Nature Preserve.

What did you learn about yourself as an artist during the pandemic?

“The pandemic ushered in a new perspective on how and why I work. I began creating just for me and less for an audience (because it seemed possible there might never be one again). It felt very much like the work I did as a young girl – creating art because I needed and wanted to. As an artist and a woman, I felt the necessity to honor my matriarchal lineage and exorcise the chaos and fear brought on by the virus.”

Where do you find inspiration for your art?

“I am inspired by the undulating hills of the mountains and the humorous expression of the old, gnarled apple trees outside my studio window. Rhythm, motion and emotion have always guided my work, and I find those cadenced patterns in music – Motown, Mississippi Sheiks, (composer-pianist Alexander Nikolayevich) Scriabin. My focus now is in creating feminine gestures that demonstrate power, humor and healing. All of my influences are culled, in some way, from the disparate experiences and adventures of my life.”

What is your favorite part about being an artist?

“I love the conjuring – being in the midst of creating – where the piece seems to automatically develop, the feeling that the work is emerging on its own. I enter another side of consciousness – not really here but fully present. It feels quite magical, as if everything else around me evaporates and the piece is spontaneously rendered. It is quite cathartic and humbling.”

Do you have any advice you’d give aspiring artists?

“Persevere, keep working. But in the meantime, you should learn something about business and marketing because being an artist is hard work, and you will need all the help you can muster. Just be an artist: Work, whether you are getting paid or not, work if people don’t like it, work if you don’t like it, work for yourself and don’t stop. Stay uninhibited – don’t be afraid to try new things.”