The Securities and Exchange Commission reported Friday it has fined two Wells Fargo & Co. business units a combined $35 million civil penalty to settle an investment advisory account investigation.

Fined were Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. The SEC cited the units for overcharging more than 10,900 investment accounts more than $26.8 million in advisory fees.

The SEC said Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms overcharged certain clients who opened accounts prior to 2014 for advisory fees through the end of December 2022.

According to the SEC’s order, certain financial advisers from Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms agreed to reduce the firms’ standard, pre-set advisory fees for certain clients and made handwritten or typed changes on the clients’ investment advisory agreements that reflected the reduced fees at the time their accounts were opened.

However, in certain instances, the account processing employees at Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms failed to enter the agreed-upon reduced advisory fee rates into the firms’ billing systems when setting up the clients’ accounts.

Additionally, Wells Fargo failed to adopt and implement written compliance policies and procedures designed to determine whether the billing systems it adopted contained accurate data.

Wells Fargo paid affected accountholders $40 million, including interest, to reimburse them for the overcharging.

The bank, without admitting or denying the SEC charges, consented to the entry of the SEC’s order finding that the firm violated sections of the federal Investment Advisers Act of 1940, and agreed to a cease-and-desist order and censure.

“Today’s enforcement action underscores the need for firms growing their businesses through acquisition to ensure that their growth does not come at the expense of client protection,” said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s Enforcement division. “Investment advisers must adopt and implement policies and procedures to ensure that they honor their agreements with all of their clients, including legacy clients of predecessor firms.”

The combined $35 million fines are just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders for Wells Fargo since its fraudulent customer account scandal erupted in September 2016.

During that time period, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.78 billion.

On May 18, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a federal class-action lawsuit addressing whether the bank misled investors about the pace of resolving the scandal.

Chief executive Charlie Scharf said during the bank’s July 17 second-quarter analyst call that it continues to make incremental progress on resolving a total of nine consent orders with federal regulators.