Second team: Monay Galloway, East Forsyth
G | 5-0 | Senior

Averaged 7.9 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for an Eagles team that went 13-2 won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHAA Class 4-A playoffs.

 Three-time all-conference selection.

