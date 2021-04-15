 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second team: Sterling 'C.J.' Vaughn
0 comments

Second team: Sterling 'C.J.' Vaughn

  • 0

G | 6-0 | Sophomore

Averaged 15.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

 An 85 percent free-throw shooter.

 All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News