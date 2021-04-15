Second team: Will Gray, East Forsyth Apr 15, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save G | 6-1 | Sophomore• Averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Eagles.• All-Central Piedmont 4-A.• N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district. 0 comments Tags Steal Assist Rebound Sport Basketball Block Game Eagle Point Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Best of the Northwest: High school basketball players named to the All-Northwest boys teams 9 min ago The Winston-Salem Journal's All-Northwest boys high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.