Second team: Will Gray, East Forsyth
G | 6-1 | Sophomore

Averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Eagles.

 All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district.

