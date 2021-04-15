 Skip to main content
Second team: Zaharee Maddox, Davie County
G | 6-0 | Junior

Averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for the War Eagles and shot 77 percent from the free-throw line.

 All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

 Has recruiting interest from High Point and Davidson-Davie Community College.

