Second team: Zaire Jones, Oak Grove
F | 5-9 | Sophomore

Averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for the Grizzlies.

 All-Central Carolina 2-A Conference.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district. 

