Second team: Zion Dixon, Glenn

G | 5-11 | Junior• Averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.• Shot 76 percent from the free-throw line.• Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.