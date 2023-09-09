U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine on Wednesday and pledged more than $1 billion in new American funding for the war, including military and humanitarian aid. Blinken's visit was aimed at assessing Ukraine's 3-month-old counteroffensive against Russia and signaling continued U.S. support. During Blinken's visit, a Russian missile strike in the city of Kostiantynivka, near the front line in the Donetsk region, killed 16 people. It was one of the deadliest bombardments of civilians in the 18-month-old war. Above, Blinken tours a State Border Guard of Ukraine site Thursday in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine.