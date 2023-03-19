Several cars were damaged during a shootout at Hanes Mall on Saturday, Winston-Salem police said.

A Winston-Salem police officer was working off-duty at Hanes Mall about 7:45 p.m. and heard multiple gunshots from the mall's parking lot.

Witnesses said the shots were fired during a shootout between a man and juveniles in a burgundy van.

After the shots were fired, the van sped off toward South Stratford Road, witnesses told police.

Several spent bullet casing were found in the parking lot of the old Sears store, near the north entrance. Five unoccupied cars and a cargo trailer were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.