Severe thunderstorms, 60 mph winds possible for Forsyth and sections of Davidson, Guilford counties

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for the Triad and many counties in Northwest North Carolina.

Duke Energy Corp. reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday that there were 6,738 outages to its customers in Forsyth County, and 3,977 outages among its customers in Guilford County.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:45 p.m. Friday for southeastern Forsyth County as well as Davie, Davidson and Guilford counties, the weather service said.

At 5:08 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Springs in Caswell County to near Greensboro, Thomasville and Cooleemee, moving east at 50 mph, the weather service said.

At 4:58 p.m. Friday, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Mocksville, moving southeast at 30 mph, the weather service said.

The storms will produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the weather service said.

The storms may affect Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Lexington, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Clemmons, the weather service said. The storms could hit Mocksville, Cooleemee, Harmony, Turnersburg, Piedmont Research Station, Woodleaf, Cool Springs, Cleveland, Sheffield and Olin.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, the weather service said. It may lead to minor flooding, and residents were warned not to drive their vehicles through flooded roads.

Earlier on Friday, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth County and for sections of Davidson and Guilford counties.

The warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m. Friday for all of Forsyth County, northern Davidson County and northwestern Guilford County, the weather service said.

At 4:25 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Stoneville to near Germanton to near Courtney, moving southeast at 25 mph, the weather service said.

The storms will produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the weather service said. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected, the weather service said.

The storms may have affected Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville, Summerfield, Stokesdale and Walkertown, the weather service said.

Residents should move to an interior on the lowest floor of a building for their protection, the weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Alleghany and Wilkes counties was in effect 5:15 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

At 4:06 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rugby in Henderson County to Peoria in Watauga County, the weather service said.

The storms will produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the weather service said. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected.

The storms may have affected North Wilkesboro, Wilkesboro, Sparta, Ronda, Traphill, Boomer and McGrady, the weather service said.

Residents in those areas should prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds as well as deadly cloud to ground lighting, the weather service said. People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of sturdy building and stay away from windows.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. Friday for Surry County, the weather service said.

At 5:06 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located between Martinsville, Va., and Dobson, moving east at 45 to 50 mph, the weather service said.

At 4:21 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Floyd, Va., to near Galax, Va., moving east-southeast at 50 mph, the weather service said.

The storms will produce 60 mph wind gusts, and damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected, the weather service said.

The storms may affect Mount Airy, Elkin, Dobson, Pilot Mountain as well as the Flat Rock and Fairview communities in Surry County, the weather service said.

Residents in those areas should prepare immediately for damaging winds, the weather service. People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday in Forsyth, Davidson, Yadkin, Stokes Wilkes and Surry counties, the weather service said.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday in Davie County, the weather service said.

