Sgt. Michael McDonald

Award-winning police sergeant Michael McDonald devoted more than half of his life to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

As a 25-year-veteran of the police department, McDonald led the Forsyth County DWI Task Force and was known for having a positive impact, Police Chief Catrina Thompson told the Journal.

Among his many accolades, McDonald was awarded the DWI Task Force County Coordinator of the Year, the WSPD Above and Beyond Award and the “Regional County Coordinator of the Year” by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

He also received the U.S. Department of Justice Law Enforcement certification and the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission certification, according to his obituary.

McDonald, a Winston-Salem native, graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1990 and was the father to one son.

McDonald died in October at age 49 from COVID-19-related pneumonia, according to his death certificate.