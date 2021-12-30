 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sgt. Michael McDonald
0 Comments

Sgt. Michael McDonald

  • 0
Sgt. Michael McDonald

McDonald

Award-winning police sergeant Michael McDonald devoted more than half of his life to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

As a 25-year-veteran of the police department, McDonald led the Forsyth County DWI Task Force and was known for having a positive impact, Police Chief Catrina Thompson told the Journal.

Among his many accolades, McDonald was awarded the DWI Task Force County Coordinator of the Year, the WSPD Above and Beyond Award and the “Regional County Coordinator of the Year” by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

He also received the U.S. Department of Justice Law Enforcement certification and the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission certification, according to his obituary.

McDonald, a Winston-Salem native, graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1990 and was the father to one son.

McDonald died in October at age 49 from COVID-19-related pneumonia, according to his death certificate.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert