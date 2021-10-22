Shooting injures Winston-Salem man Thursday night

A Winston-Salem man was shot in the leg Thursday night.

Police said Christopher Nettles, 23, was found at his home in the 1100 block of East 17th Street shortly before 11 p.m.

He is in stable condition and his injuries are not considered lie-threatening, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the shooting or similar crimes to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 33-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County on Facebook submit an online tip form at CityofWS.org/FormCenter.

Text tips, photos or videos to police at 336-276-1717.