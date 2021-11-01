 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting leads police to close portion of University Parkway in Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Shooting leads police to close portion of University Parkway in Winston-Salem

  • 0
One injured in Winston-Salem shooting

Winston-Salem Police investigate a shooting on University Parkway Monday night.

 Wesley Young, Journal

Winston-Salem Police said one person was injured in a shooting that took place on University Parkway near Parkway Ford Monday night.

Police said that the victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Police blocked off the southbound lanes of University Parkway in front of the auto dealership while they carried out their investigation. Officers could be seen placing orange evidence markers at various places on the roadway.

Traffic was being detoured onto Cherry Street and Reynolds Boulevard.

No further details were immediately available.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News