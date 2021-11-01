Shooting leads police to close portion of University Parkway in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said one person was injured in a shooting that took place on University Parkway near Parkway Ford Monday night.
Police said that the victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m.
Police blocked off the southbound lanes of University Parkway in front of the auto dealership while they carried out their investigation. Officers could be seen placing orange evidence markers at various places on the roadway.
Traffic was being detoured onto Cherry Street and Reynolds Boulevard.
No further details were immediately available.
