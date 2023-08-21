Siemens Mobility Inc. is breaking ground on Wednesday for its $220 million Lexington plant that is planned to have 506 employees at full production.

The global manufacturer committed March 8 to begin production in 2024 of passenger rail cars, also known as rolling stock.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at 1500 Brown St., which is within the 202-acre Lexington Industrial Park — a public-private joint venture between the city and Front Street Capital. Siemens paid $16.16 million for the site, which will feature more than 11,000 feet of rail track.

Siemens officials said they chose the Lexington site because of three local factors: rail service, local workforce availability and cost of construction. The average annual wage was disclosed as $51,568.

Siemens Mobility is eligible for up to eligible performance-based state incentives of $16.8 million that include community college training assistance, as well as up to $8.4 million from the Davidson County Board of Commissioner and up to $7.7 million from the city of Lexington.

Part One would involve a commitment to create at least 200 jobs and spend at least $200 million on capital investments within three years of the grant’s effective date. Part Two would start no later than five months after completion of Part One. It would involve an additional minimum investment of $100 million and create up to 100 jobs, also with an average annual wage in excess of the Davidson average.