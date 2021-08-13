Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem woma issued by N.C . Center for Missing Persons issues

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman who was last seen at 1716 Turfwood Drive.

Local residents are asked to be on lookout for Kelly Ann Hansen-Gniffey, 46, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Hansen-Gniffey is a white woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, the center said. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Hansen-Gniffey was last seen wearing a T-shirt, Khaki pants, pink and silver shoes with sparkles, the center said.

Anyone with information about Hansen-Gniffey's whereabouts should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7707.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.