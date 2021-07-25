 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman
Daniels

 WSPD

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem woman.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Saeeba Latifah Daniels.

Daniels is 20 years old. She is is approximately 4 foot 11 and weighs 102 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown. However, she is wearing a gold necklace with the letter “S” emblem on the necklace and carrying a Bob Marley backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daniels is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

