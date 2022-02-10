 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Winston-Salem
Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Winston-Salem

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen in Winston-Salem.

Amona Keshai Hurt was seen leaving about 5:30 p.m. in an older model Lincoln Continental in the area of Hawkcrest Lane and Holly Crescent Lane. A news release said she may have been heading for Reidsville.

Hurt is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is Black, stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, pink backpack, grey sweatpants and pink crocs, and she has a diamond stud nose ring.

Anyone with information about Amona Keshai Hurt should call Officer Jarvis at the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-3200. Those with information.

AMONA KESHAI HURT

Hurt

 Winston-Salem Police Department
