It is with deep sorrow that Cheri Lynne Inabinet Simpson passed away on July 22, 2023, in King, NC. She was born on February 19, 1959, to Jim Inabinet and the late Betty Brannock Inabinet in Winston-Salem, NC. She was predeceased by her brother, Scott. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Meghan and son-in-law Brian, father, sister-in-law Loretta and Bobby Nichols, special nephews Allen and Stephanie Nichols and Gary and Susan Salmons. She was a cheerleader (known as Sparky) and 1977 Honor graduate of West Forsyth High School, and a 1979 graduate of Guildford Tech where she received her degree in dental hygiene. Cheri worked at Dental Care in Winston-Salem from 1979 until she moved to Danville, VA in 1981. There she worked for Dr. CB Strange, Dr. George Snead, and finally for Dr. James Evans. In the summer of 1999, because of health issues, she had to retire from her profession but found a new enjoyment to keep her occupied: gardening. Cheri had a green thumb that kept her and Meghan's cabinets stocked with homegrown herbs. Her love of her family, beach music and smooth jazz kept her going, along with the occasional glass of wine. An avid fan, she looked forward to watching UNC play football and basketball at her Dad's home. Her last trip to Chapel Hill was just two weeks ago, and those memories will last forever. In the winter of 1983, during a heavy snowstorm, she took a chance on a blind date to an Alabama concert. It was there that she met the love of her life and husband Jim Simpson. They married on December 31, 1983, and would have a great life together. In 2022, Jim retired, and they moved to King, NC to their dream home that she really loved. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Baptist Hospital for the care that Cheri received in the past year. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. HAYWORTH-MILLER RURAL HALL CHAPEL 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045