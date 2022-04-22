Tags
MOCKSVILLE — The four people found dead in a burning Davie County house on Monday were shot to death, authorities said Wednesday.
A woman who was an instructional assistant at South Fork Elementary School and her two young children were among the four people found dead af…
A number of Ask SAM readers have wanted to know where Kimberly Van Scoy, a news anchor at WXII, has been. The TV station announced last week t…
A Winston-Salem woman was injured on Sunday when someone opened fire as she pumped gas at a convenience store on Thomasville Road.
William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court.
A Winston-Salem man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the shooting death of a local woman, authorities said.
Dear Miss Manners: Our elderly mother just passed away. My siblings and I live far from the town where we grew up, which my mother refused to …
COOLEEMEE — A man, a woman and two children, presumed to be four members of a family, were found dead on Monday inside a brick house in Davie …
Four troopers were inside a Statesville store when their patrol vehicles were set on fire. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric exam.
The highway has reopened, but authorities are still searching for one cow.
