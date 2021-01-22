Six house plants you hopefully can’t kill.

These are beautiful and do really well in almost any interior situation … except with pets.

This greenery is similar to a philodendron (see no. 5) and is really easy for beginner planters. It’s virtually disease- and pest-free, and its love of low light makes it the perfect option for a darker room like an office or study. Be careful, though: Pothos aren’t a fan of drafts so while a window sill might be a good option at first, it could eventually be detrimental to the plant’s health over time.

Root rot can happen fast so make sure the soil is drying between waterings and drain the saucer of extra water after each feeding.

3. Aloe (Aloe spp.)

Technically another succulent, aloe is fairly easy to care for. They’re picky in a way (and slightly prickly so keep out of high-traffic areas in your home) and prefer bright light, which oftentimes can be as simple as setting on a window sill that gets plenty of sunshine. Keep the soil moderately dry (think cacti).