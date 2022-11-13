Skip Foreman, our new Triad sports editor, has been covering NC for more than four decades

Skip Foreman, a longtime Associated Press reporter in North Carolina, has been named Triad Sports Editor for Lee Enterprises and will direct sports coverage for the News & Record and greensboro.com, as well as the Winston-Salem Journal and journalnow.com.

He starts his new job today.

“I’m excited to have Skip on our team,” said Dimon Kendrick-Holmes, executive editor of the News & Record and editor of Lee Enterprises’ North Carolina newspapers. “He’s a tremendous journalist and storyteller, and he knows the Triad well. We want to bring our readers local stories they can’t get anywhere else, and he’s going to do that.”

Foreman retired from the AP in July after 43 years of covering sports and news on the East Coast.

He began his journalism career in 1973 as a high school senior, working as a reporter for The Daily Reflector, the newspaper in his hometown of Greenville, N.C.

After attending the University of North Carolina, he worked in Chapel Hill as a radio news and sports reporter and anchor for WCHL-AM, at the time the flagship of the Tar Heel Sports Network.

He joined the AP in 1979. During his career, he covered six Final Fours and numerous ACC and Southern Conference basketball tournaments, as well as the early years of professional sports in Charlotte, with the Hornets and the Panthers. He was also assigned to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where he covered soccer.

In 2006, Foreman became a general assignment news reporter in North Carolina and South Carolina, later adding Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

As a member of the AP’s race and ethnicity team, he covered social issues and covered protests of police in Baltimore, Minneapolis and Ferguson, Missouri.

“We live in an area that has an abundance of sports,” Foreman said, “and we live in a time that stories about sports don’t stop on the court or the field. My goal will be to tell the game stories but also to tell the stories of the people who play the games.”

Foreman is married to Jeri Young, the managing editor of the Winston-Salem Journal, and has two grown children, Trip and Katie.

His hobby is collecting T-shirts representing college teams. He has 145 shirts so far, including one for every Power 5 school.

Contact him at Skip.Foreman@greensboro.com.