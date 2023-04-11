CLIMAX — One person died and another is in critical condition after a small, experimental plane crashed Tuesday beside U.S. 421 in southeastern Guilford County, authorities said.

The single-engine Vans RV-12 caught on fire when it crashed at about 11 a.m. on the grass embankment just south of the bridge that carries Monnett Road over U.S. 421. The location is only about three-tenths of a mile from Greensboro Executive Airport.

“We know there was two people on board. One of them in critical condition,” said Anthony Vogt, the owner of the airport. “We ask you to keep their family in your prayers and thoughts.”

Vogt, who bought the airport in March of last year, wouldn’t comment on whether he knew the two people involved in the crash. He said it’s unclear if the pilot took off from the airport.

“It’s hard, it’s a tragedy,” Vogt said. The N.C. Highway Patrol said the next of kin was notified by airport officials, but the names of the pilot and passenger have not been released.

A HAZMAT unit responded to the scene, along with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the highway patrol, the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department, the Greensboro Fire Department and the fire marshal.

Southeast Fire Chief Chris Sizemore said the N.C. Department of Transportation examined the bridge to make sure it wasn’t damaged. What appeared to be fresh scrape marks marred the metal railing of the bridge in line with where the plane crashed.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on their way to the scene of the crash, officials said. Southbound lanes of U.S. 421 were closed for a few hours.

According to the FAA’s website, the fixed-wing, single-engine plane is registered to Glenn F. Miller of Graham. It was certified as airworthy on Aug. 30, 2021, according to the FAA document.

Heather Irish, who lives on Monnett Road, heard a crash Tuesday morning, but thought it might have been one of her children, ages 2 and 5, getting into something.

“Oh gosh, that’s scary, I didn’t know it was a plane crash,” she said.

“It sounded like a large boom,” Irish said. “I thought my kids had knocked something over. I didn’t see anything, but that’s not unusual, I usually find something later.”

Summer McCaskill said she was driving when she saw the airplane flying low. “I really didn’t think anything out of the ordinary of it,” she said. “We see planes low all the time right here, going to this airport.”

Mark Voigt, whose office at Aqua Designs Inc. overlooks the airport runway, said the airport is pretty busy.

“It slows down in the wintertime. We’re just starting in the summertime and it really shows,” he said. “During the week I’ll see five to six a day and ... when I come out on Saturday, everybody’s out there. I’ll see a dozen or more just in the morning.”

Voigt recalled another fatal crash about 18 years ago, where it was believed the pilot had suffered a heart attack.

“And there’s been two (nonfatal incidents) since then that landed on their bellies,” Voigt said. “But that’s about it. It doesn’t happen very often.”