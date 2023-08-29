The number of adult smokers who consume more than a pack a day has reached a record low of 29%, according to a Gallup poll released last week.

The poll, which covers the last three years, was a slight improvement from the 2010-19 period that found 32% of traditional smokers consumed more than a pack a day.

Meanwhile, the number of smokers who consume more than two packs a day remains unchanged at 6%.

The poll results reflect recent traditional cigarette consumption trends of fewer adult smokers, such as those who find a way to quit or switch to other tobacco and nicotine products such as electronic cigarettes.

TD Cowen analyst Vivian Azer said e-cigarette use is about 18% for those aged 18 to 29 “reaffirming our conviction that younger consumers are not abandoning the nicotine category, but rather bypassing cigarettes and embracing novel form factors.”

According to 76% of poll participants, traditional cigarettes were thought to be the most potentially harmful, followed by pipe tobacco, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, alcohol and cannabis.

Azer said the Gallup poll data suggests that young adults are increasingly willing to view traditional cigarettes as detrimental to their health.

“Interestingly, risk perceptions are the lowest when it comes to cannabis use,” Azer said.