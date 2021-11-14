So, NC State lost to Wake Forest. What’s at stake the rest of the way? A lot, actually

Don’t cancel those Charlotte plans just yet.
Yes, N.C. State no longer controls its own destiny after a 45-42 road loss to Wake Forest. However, there’s no reason to cancel the season. With two regular season games remaining, plus a bowl, there is plenty of meat remaining on the bone for the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2).
N.C. State closes the regular season at home, starting against Syracuse this week and wrapping up versus rival North Carolina on Black Friday.
There is a nine-win season still at stake, which would be the third under Dave Doeren during his tenure. Finish the regular season with two straight wins and win the bowl, then you’re talking rare territory for the Wolfpack. N.C. State hasn’t had a 10-win season since 2002. While the Wake Forest game means they will need some help to get to the ACC title game, the Pack can still just fine on their own.
“Obviously, winning the Atlantic is out of our control now, some things will have to go in our favor,” Doeren said. “All we can control is our next two.”
N.C. State not only needs to take care of business the next two weeks, but need to become big fans of Clemson and Boston College. If the Tigers and Eagles knock off Wake Forest, the Pack wins the Atlantic. Clemson has won 12 in a row versus the Demon Deacons. That game will be played in Death Valley.
Both of the next two games are on the road for Wake Forest.
After the game, quarterback Devin Leary told the media plenty of voices in the locker room were staying positive. This is the time leaders have to step up and lead and understand we have two more games, and we have to do 2-0.”
“It was really everyone,” Leary said. “Obviously, everyone was emotional coming into the locker room, everyone was frustrated, but we all understand what we still want to accomplish
While the Wolfpack will watch what’s happening with the Demon Deacons closely, they will be focused more on themselves. N.C. State has to correct the 14 penalties they had versus Wake Forest and have their hands full against a tough Syracuse defense. Also, there is motivation to snap a two-game losing streak to rival North Carolina.
While the Demon Deacons and their fans celebrated on the field Saturday night, several Pack players stood and watched, taking it all in, remembering the feeling.
“We got some disappointed and upset coaches and players,” Doeren said. “And it’s OK to feel that way, that pain and that hurt tonight. We’ll get back to it, get these guys back to where they need to be and get ready for the next one.”