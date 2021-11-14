So, NC State lost to Wake Forest. What’s at stake the rest of the way? A lot, actually

Don’t cancel those Charlotte plans just yet.

Yes, N.C. State no longer controls its own destiny after a 45-42 road loss to Wake Forest. However, there’s no reason to cancel the season. With two regular season games remaining, plus a bowl, there is plenty of meat remaining on the bone for the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2).

N.C. State closes the regular season at home, starting against Syracuse this week and wrapping up versus rival North Carolina on Black Friday.

There is a nine-win season still at stake, which would be the third under Dave Doeren during his tenure. Finish the regular season with two straight wins and win the bowl, then you’re talking rare territory for the Wolfpack. N.C. State hasn’t had a 10-win season since 2002. While the Wake Forest game means they will need some help to get to the ACC title game, the Pack can still just fine on their own.

“Obviously, winning the Atlantic is out of our control now, some things will have to go in our favor,” Doeren said. “All we can control is our next two.”