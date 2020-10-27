Some students will begin returning next week, school board decides

Based on those indicators, the district falls into a zone where transmission of the disease is at a high level.

But board member Leah Crowley said that district will have in place strong mitigating strategies that can combat the spread, including mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, contact tracing and screening, all measures that CDC recommends.

"We know our youngest learners are disproportionately disadvantaged right now. We also recognize that a slow transition back in is going to be better for schools and teachers," she said. "Bringing back three grades and exceptional children over three weeks is a reasonable approach."

Crowley noted that there are other metrics to be considered, such as the impact on mental health, the rate of child abuse and the toll that remote learning takes on families.

"I respect the COVID metrics, but there are other things," she said.

Board member Elisabeth Motsinger, Andrea Bramer and Barbara Burke voted against returning to in-person learning.

"Are we saying we don't care what the metrics say, that this decision is made regardless of the metrics?" Motsinger asked. "I want to have it really clear that this says the metrics are irrelevant."