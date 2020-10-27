Some students will begin returning next week, school board decides

The staggered re-entry of students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is back on again after a one-week pause.
On Tuesday, the school board voted 6-3 for pre-kindergarten students and students in exceptional children programs to return on Monday, reversing a decision that Superintendent Angela Hairston made last week when she announced that the return of those students would be delayed until Nov. 9. The district said at the time that the school board could decide on Tuesday to change course.
The next wave of students, kindergarteners, will return on Nov. 9 and first-graders will return on Nov. 16. Other students will remain in virtual learning pending discussion by the board at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The transition of these students, from remote learning to a mix of in-person and remote learning, comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina and Forsyth County are at some of their highest levels. On Saturday, the county reported 154 cases, the second highest case-count during the pandemic.
The board also reversed its decision to rely on two core indicators established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommended by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to guide the district's reopening. Those indicators are the number of cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and the positivity rate over a 14-day period.
Based on those indicators, the district falls into a zone where transmission of the disease is at a high level.
But board member Leah Crowley said that district will have in place strong mitigating strategies that can combat the spread, including mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, contact tracing and screening, all measures that CDC recommends.
"We know our youngest learners are disproportionately disadvantaged right now. We also recognize that a slow transition back in is going to be better for schools and teachers," she said. "Bringing back three grades and exceptional children over three weeks is a reasonable approach."
Crowley noted that there are other metrics to be considered, such as the impact on mental health, the rate of child abuse and the toll that remote learning takes on families.
"I respect the COVID metrics, but there are other things," she said.
Board member Elisabeth Motsinger, Andrea Bramer and Barbara Burke voted against returning to in-person learning.
"Are we saying we don't care what the metrics say, that this decision is made regardless of the metrics?" Motsinger asked. "I want to have it really clear that this says the metrics are irrelevant."
Motsinger has pushed for clear guidelines so that parents, teachers and students know that if COVID cases hit a certain threshold, school will or will not return to in-person learning.
Last week, a five-member COVID committee, made up of school members, recommended that the full board vote on delaying the re-entry plan by two weeks.
Burke made a point of telling the board that it was going against the recommendation of the COVID committee.
"The phone call to parents said that we'd be delaying the return of pre-K and EC for at least two weeks, and now we're having a totally different conversation," Burke said. "And that is not a good look for this board."
Hairston said the number of students returning on Nov. 2 is small.
"If parents want to wait until the ninth, we can accommodate that," she said.
Board member Andrea Bramer blasted her fellow board members for ignoring the CDC and the recommendation of the health department.
"We decided to go with emotion and feelings instead of the science," she said.
Crowley acknowledged the pressure of making decisions on re-entry. The district has been in full-time remote learning since the start of school. Many larger districts are beginning to phase-in the return to school buildings, including Wake County.
However, Rockingham County Schools on Monday switched from hybrid learning to remote learning.
"Look guys, this is a terrible burden for everybody sitting behind this panel and the three who are at home," Crowley said of her fellow board members. "It's incredibly stressful trying to come up with the right answer when there is no precedent, and yes it does seem like the target keeps moving because everything says high risk.... High risk doesn't mean everyone is getting infected."
Crowley said she has sympathy for teachers who are being asked to do so much beyond teaching.
"We have to find a way to come together for our whole community," she said.
