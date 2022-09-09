Being fostered in King, NC, this cute puppy gets along well with everyone and especially LOVES kids...gets along with dogs,... View on PetFinder
Sophia
Being fostered in King, NC, this cute puppy gets along well with everyone and especially LOVES kids...gets along with dogs,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-Winston-Salem Council member Derwin Montgomery to turn himself in Wednesday. He tells members of his church he did nothing wrong.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery will turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday, Chris Clifton, his attorney, said…
A Winston-Salem man died Aug. 25 after being thrown from his Jeep onto U.S. 52 and then being struck by the wrecked Jeep when it was hit by a …
Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, authorities said.
A High Point man is charged with drug trafficking after he is accused of possessing a large amount of opioids
A High Point man was arrested Friday after he was accused of possessing 22 pounds of opioids, court records show.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools test results show some improvements and lingering areas of concern
Of 73 schools in the district, 23 received a "D" and 22 got an "F," according to results from the state.
Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding a woman missing for more than a month. Jenny Sue Paris, 47, was last seen July 13 leaving the…
Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...
Ex-N.C. House Rep. Derwin Montgomery indicted on charges of embezzling more than $26,000 from Winston-Salem homeless shelter
An indictment alleges Derwin Montgomery took money from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless and spent it at a strip club, on a trip to Cancun, Mexico and on luxury hotel rooms.
After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended the teens, ages 16 and 17, and recovered the vehicle and a gun.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and his wife avoided a loss of at least $87,000 “as a result of well-timed stock sales” in February 2020 and profited b…