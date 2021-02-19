South Carolina abortion law suspended 1 day after passage

Lewis said that was not for her to determine. She was quoted by news outlets as saying Friday that South Carolina's new law was far more strict than the current U.S. Supreme Court rulings she must abide by.

Abortion opponents celebrated in the Statehouse lobby outside the House chambers as members gave the bill final approval on Thursday. Standing shoulder to shoulder, they sang "Praise God" to the tune of "Amazing Grace" after the Republican governor held up the new law so they could see his signature, signed with eight different pens. The GOP tried for years to pass the ban, finally succeeding after the party flipped three Senate seats in 2020.

The law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus, which can typically be detected about six weeks after conception. If one is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or the mother's life is in danger.

Opponents of the ban said many women don't know they are pregnant by then, especially if they aren't trying to conceive. And with such an early deadline, the law gives women little time to consider whether to have an abortion.