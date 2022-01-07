South Carolina Republicans want judge off redistricting case

As a newly minted federal judge, Gergel disqualified himself from hearing a redistricting case that arose after the 2010 Census, something Lucas' attorneys argued further makes the case that he should recuse himself from this one.

Then, they wrote, Gergel acknowledged that, since he had previously deposed or cross-examined many of the likely witnesses, someone could reasonably "conclude that service of the former adversarial attorney in the 2002 reapportionment litigation in the present legislative reapportionment case on the three judge panel would create an appearance of partiality."

House lawmakers' suggested congressional map doesn't significantly redraw the boundaries of the state's existing districts and resembles a proposal put forth by a Senate committee in November. Early analysis shows the state would likely continue to elect six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House with those districts.

The state House maps have been criticized by groups like the League of Women Voters and the NAACP as breaking up some like-minded communities to protect incumbents and ensure Republicans maintain their current balance of power. They also pit five sets of incumbents against each other — three Democratic pairs and two Republican — if they choose to run again in 2022.