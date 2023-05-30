Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Spanish renewable energy company is looking to expand its North Carolina footprint with a 69-acre solar farm near Thomasville.

The $9 million project, with 10.75 megawatts of capacity, would be larger than any existing solar facility in Davidson County.

The mostly wooded site is at 628 Clarksbury Church Road, south of U.S. 64 and immediately east of a Lowe’s distribution center. There are about a dozen homes just east of the property.

The facility would be named Thomasville Solar, and the power produced there would be sold to Energy United, North Carolina’s largest electric cooperative and the provider for that area.

The project requires approval by the N.C. Utilities Commission. There are two existing solar farms in Davidson County, both just south of Lexington. One has 10 megawatts of capacity and the other, 7 megawatts.

Also in Davidson County, California-based Cypress Creek Renewables, one of the biggest solar players in North Carolina, is seeking approval for a $104 million, 80-megawatt solar facility near Denton.

The developer of the proposed Thomasville project, TW Solar, also is planning a $75 million, 75-megawatt project in Bertie County, near the coast.

Luis Albarracin, TW Solar’s U.S. manager, said his company also is working on projects totaling more than 200 megawatts in Texas and others in California and Indiana.

Internationally, TW Solar has a presence in more than two-dozen countries, Albarracin added. The bulk of its work has been in Mexico and South America.

The company has developed more than 6 gigawatts of capacity and has more than 10 gigawatts in development, he said.