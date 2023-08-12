Special counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to comply, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The new details were included in a ruling from the federal appeals court in Washington over a legal battle surrounding the warrant that played out under seal for months.

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges in the case accusing the ex-president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Also on Thursday, property manager Carlos De Oliveira had his arraignment postponed because he does not yet have an attorney.

EXECUTIVE ORDER: President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments toward China — a move the administration said reflects an intensifying competition between the world's two biggest powers.

FBI KILLING: The FBI shot and killed an armed Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden hours before the president was expected to arrive in the state Wednesday, authorities said. Special agents tried to serve a warrant at the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo when the shooting happened, the FBI said.

— Associated Press