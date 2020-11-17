National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week 2020

Thursday, Nov. 19 is the Bethesda Center’s annual Heroes for the Homeless Breakfast & Lunch. This will be held virtually to celebrate Bethesda’s 30+ years of service to the community of Winston-Salem, and to honor the volunteers and community leaders who work relentlessly to improve the lives of homeless individuals. This will also be available on the Bethesda Center Facebook page beginning at 8 a.m.

“At this time of year, as we head into the holiday season, most people are preparing for Thanksgiving meals with their families,” Montgomery said. “The reality is that there are many in our community who are not nearly that fortunate. At Bethesda Center for the Homeless, we work 365 days a year to provide food, shelter and support to 100 men and women in our facility. This week gives us the opportunity to increase awareness for the growing hunger and homelessness issues in the area and celebrate our volunteers who helped us place more than 100 residents into permanent housing last year.”