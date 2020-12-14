Sports briefs

City to host U.S. criterium series

Winston-Salem is one of nine cities across the United States that have been selected to play host to America’s national criterium series, USA CRITS.

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, previously announcing a move to the fall, will host three days of criterium racing in a new format Sept. 24-26. Friday will play host to the USA CRITS Finals with the season jerseys and #D1 HelloFresh Team Competitions, Saturday's competition will be the International Crit Challenge, with select international teams racing against America’s best, and Sunday will feature an open-registration pro race.

The Gears & Guitars Music Festival will coincide with the cycling events.

Appalachian State men's team to face No. 12 Tennessee

The Appalachian State men's basketball team will visit No. 12 Tennessee on Tuesday night

The Mountaineers improved to 4-1 with their 61-57 victory over Charlotte on Friday. Three starters average in double-figures scoring, led by Adrian Delph's 13.6 points per game.